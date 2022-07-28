Next August 7 will be the inauguration of the Colombian president-elect, Gustavo Petro, who recently announced the names of the people who will serve as ministers during his term. Among them is the playwright, actress, poet and theater director, Patricia Ariza, who will assume the position of Minister of Culture in the Andean country. We talk with her in this edition of La Entrevista de ella about her projects and visions of Colombian art and culture.

