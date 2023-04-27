From the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBO) we spoke with the Spanish-Mexican writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II, director of the public publishing house Fondo de Cultura Económica. The prolific writer acknowledges using TikTok at 74, wants to live another 20 and hopes to revolutionize the world of books in Latin America. But, above all, he is not afraid of the future: “If a machine writes 100 years of Solitude, we will call it La Gabrielito”, he affirms.

