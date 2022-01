El Salvador registered 103 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015. Together with Honduras and Guatemala, they form one of the deadliest corners of the planet. Óscar Martínez, journalist and editor-in-chief of ‘El Faro’, covered the region for 13 years. To try to answer why these countries are the most violent, he decided to write ‘The dead and the journalist’ for the Anagrama publishing house. We spoke with him in this edition of La Entrevista.