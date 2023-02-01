As Ukraine asks the West for hundreds of modern tanks to defend against Russian aggression, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, in conversation with France 24’s Gulliver Cragg, stated that this conflict could have been resolved much faster. if “arms had been delivered in large numbers since March”. Danilov also explained why he is convinced that Putin will not use nuclear weapons and asserted that he “is just a coward.”

#Interview #Oleksiy #Danilov #senior #Ukrainian #official #Russias #collapse #Putins #work