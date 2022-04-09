The city of Mikolaiv, in southern Ukraine, has been the scene of bombings and clashes between the national army and Russian troops that leave a desolate landscape, with destroyed buildings and hundreds of dead civilians. This town is one of the strategic sites in the conflict, since it is a key point on the way to Odessa, the country’s largest port. In this edition of The Interview, the mayor of Mikolaiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, describes the difficult situation in his city.

