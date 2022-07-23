Oleksander Honcharenko is the current mayor of the city of Kramatorsk, in Ukraine. In this episode of The Interview, in conversation with our special correspondent Catalina Gómez Angel, Honcharenko takes stock of the situation that is taking place in his city and its surroundings, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also explains the plan that is being carried out to achieve the evacuations of civilians in the area and what, according to him, could happen there in the coming months.

