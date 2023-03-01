In this edition of The Interview, our special envoy to Ukraine, Irene Savio, spoke with Oleg Sinegybov, military governor of the Kharkiv region, one of Russia’s main targets within its so-called “special military operation.” The official explained the situation at the end of a year of constant attacks on civilian buildings, in addition to the difficult situation experienced by those who decided not to leave their homes and remain in the dark and without heating.

#Interview #Oleg #Sinegybov #civilian #structures #destroyed #Kharkiv