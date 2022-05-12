On April 30, 1977, a group of women met in Buenos Aires to demand information about their children kidnapped by the last Argentine military dictatorship. They needed answers about the whereabouts of their children, but they found only silence. After 45 years of struggle, the mothers of Plaza de Mayo have become a global symbol of resistance.
