The Iranian human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Catalina Gómez Ángel, France 24 correspondent, spoke with her in June 2021, in the context of the presidential elections that were going to take place. celebrate at that time in Iran. Through her activism and journalistic work, the activist has fought for women’s rights in the Islamic Republic, freedom of expression and human dignity. Here we relive the dialogue.

