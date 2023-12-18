





12:03 Mónica Taher, technology entrepreneur, investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups and vice president of marketing at RocketFuel, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

We spoke with Mónica Taher, technology entrepreneur, investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups and current vice president of marketing at RocketFuel, a global crypto payments company. Taher, who was also director of technology and business innovation at InvestSV in the Government of El Salvador and was involved in that country's Bitcoin law, talks about the technology behind cryptocurrencies, the 'blockchain', and how it can be used to combat corruption.