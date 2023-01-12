The 2022 World Cup in Qatar left several images that speak of new masculinities: players publicly and unabashedly demonstrating their affection or speaking in the media about their mental health, among other examples. In this edition of The Interview we talk about soccer and deconstructed masculinities together with the technical director and former soccer player Mónica Santino, a feminist militant who raises her voice to also promote the inclusion of women in this sport.

