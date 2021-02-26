Euthanasia makes its way slowly but surely in Latin America, a traditionally conservative region where Colombia took the first step to break down this taboo and together with Chile and Peru represent three different moments of the same demand: while in Colombia it is already a reality, in Chile it is about to become law and in Peru a project was presented to decriminalize the so-called dignified death. In this edition of La Entrevista we spoke with Mónica Giraldo, psychologist and executive director of the Pro Derecho a Morir Dignamente foundation.

