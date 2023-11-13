





12:19 Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

In an interview with France 24, Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, called for “an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, but stated that “the Israelis do not want any ceasefire because they want revenge.” Shtayyeh argued that Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas is “not going to happen at all” and called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as an “international intervention to put serious pressure on Israel.”