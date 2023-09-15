Last week Panama announced actions to address the growing migration crisis through the Darién jungle. France 24 spoke with Eduardo Leblanc, Ombudsman of Panama. In this conversation, he asked for greater support from international organizations to address the exodus of migrants, who risk their lives in precarious conditions on the way to the United States. Likewise, he called on the Colombian government to monitor the border and the gangs. who control traffic through the jungle.

