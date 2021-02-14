France 24 spoke with the new French ambassador to Colombia, Michèle Ramis, the first French female ambassador to the Latin American nation in more than 100 years of continuous relationships.

Possessed last November, the management that begins has already been slowed down by the pandemic. The ambassador has announced a feminist approach to her official work, understanding that promoting the women of a country is a powerful development tool.

Ramis began his diplomatic career in the 1980s as part of the delegation based in Colombia. Now, 37 years later and after having managed embassies such as those of Mexico or Guatemala, she once again arrives in Bogotá to be the representative of the Francophonie and to give continuity to the relations that in recent years have focused primarily on supporting the process of peace with the ex-guerrilla of the FARC, signed in 2016.

“France and Colombia are looking for and creating alliances. We have many issues of common interest in the political field, in the economic field and in global issues ”, he assured in an interview with France 24.

The ambassador highlighted that “we are creating many jobs, 125,000 jobs; But there are sectors in which we can make progress. For example, Colombia has enormous potential in terms of renewable energy and many companies are interested in working “on these developments.

Likewise, the French Embassy in Colombia plans to participate in the development of cities towards a healthier and “more sustainable route for citizens”. The bet is also from the cultural field in a country that has more and more students traveling to the European state. There are about 4,000 schoolchildren annually.

“Culture is not only entertainment, it is a vehicle for peace, friendship, and rapprochement,” says Ramis. Furthermore, being a pianist, he considers that music “gives a meaning to life, gives a link with society, gives an artistic emotion” and these benefits should be available to children, especially when they come from a context of vulnerability.

In this sense, it hopes that France organizes a concert for peace with young Colombians and French artists to “generate this magic of culture that is above all”.

This woman who negotiated nuclear agreements, who has experience in defense and with a history devoted to development efforts from the organizations raises many expectations as an ambassador.