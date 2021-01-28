This week in La Intervista we are looking at the European Commission, that is why we spoke with Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union for Brexit since 2016. Barnier was European Commissioner for Regional Policy and also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture of France. In this exclusive interview we address what he describes as “the lessons and consequences of Brexit” and Barnier himself invites us to understand this process beyond the mere relationship between London and Brussels, while delving into other details of the panorama European politician. .