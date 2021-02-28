In this edition of The Interview we speak with Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, who rules out the possibility of a referendum on Irish unity in the coming years. “I do not have scheduled a vote on the border during the next few years, nor during the remainder of this government,” said the leader. In addition, he claimed that the British laboratory AstraZeneca has only been able to supply a third of the vaccines promised to the European Union, and that it is not certain that it can produce enough to fulfill its commitments to the community bloc.

