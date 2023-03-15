In this edition of The Interview we speak with Meritxell Serret, Minister of Foreign Action and the European Union of the Generalitat of Catalonia. The main Catalan diplomatic figure is on a tour of Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile to strengthen cooperation and ties with Latin America. Serret left for Belgium in 2017, together with former president Carles Puigdemont, after the independence referendum was held on October 1, in order to benefit from the Belgian Justice.

#Interview #Meritxell #Serret #Catalonia #interested #progressive #Latin #America