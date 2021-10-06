In this edition of La Entrevista we spoke with Matías de Stéfano Barbero, doctor in Anthropology, member of the Institute of Masculinities and Social Change, and of the Pablo Besson Association, where he is part of the team coordinating spaces for men who exerted violence. He is the author of the book ‘Possible (im) masculinities: Violence and gender, between power and vulnerability’, which deals with the complex relationship between masculinities and different types of violence. .