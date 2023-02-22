Within the framework of the Munich Conference last weekend, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, gave an interview to France 24. In the dialogue with Marc Perelman, the head of government referred to the war in Ukraine and the upcoming US President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The Polish prime minister said his country was in favor of handing over as many weapons as possible to Ukraine, including fighter jets, to allow his army to recapture Russian-occupied territory as soon as possible.

Full military support for Ukraine could make 2023 a “defining moment” in European history, Morawiecki said. “I think that 2023, with our determination, will be the end of the war in Ukraine. And I believe that Ukraine will win that war, ”he added.