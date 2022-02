In this edition of The Interview we talk with Masta Quba, a Mexican artist, rap singer and Hip Hop activist who exposes with her music the realities of many women who are victims of gender-based violence, abuse, racism and lack of rights, among others. In her recent song titled ‘We Have Other Data’ she seeks to denounce and make visible the increase in femicides and all kinds of abuse and violence against women as a result of the pandemic.