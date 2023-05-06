





05:58 Martín Kohan: “At this time we are seeing ourselves more exposed to interruption” © France 24

In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with the novelist, essayist and teacher Martín Kohan, who was in charge of the opening speech of the 47th Buenos Aires International Book Fair. In conversation with Natalio Cosoy, from France 24, the Argentine writer reflects on the current state of reading with the irruption of the digital world, stating that we are “more than ever exposed to interruption”, taking into account that the act of reading ” requires some degree of isolation.”