In this edition of La Interview we spoke with Mario Cuvi, Vice Minister of Government of Ecuador in the context of the political and institutional crisis that the country is going through after President Guillermo Lasso decreed the death cross in the framework of the political trial against him for alleged crime of embezzlement. The Executive now works with limited functions under the tutelage of the Constitutional Court. The official stressed that the advancement of the elections is an opportunity for citizens to “choose the path of the country in democracy” and did not rule out that Lasso could run again.

#Interview #Mario #Cuvi #absolutely #Lasso #run #elections