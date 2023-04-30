





2:55 p.m. The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

The Colorado Party, the conservative political force that has ruled Paraguay almost uninterruptedly since 1947, has a difficult challenge in Sunday’s elections. Analysts believe that the figure of former President Horacio Cartes, whom the United States sanctioned for “excessive corruption,” would put the Colorado predominance in power at risk. In an interview with France 24, the President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, referred to the bad moment that Coloradism is experiencing, among others.