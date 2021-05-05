The ‘queen of BMX’ analyzes her last leg of preparation before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in which she will seek her third gold. For her, mental health plays a “fundamental” role and for years she has cared for this aspect as well.

Mariana Pajón recognizes that she is one of the “few” athletes who benefited from the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Colombian Mariana Pajón, 29, suffered an injury in 2018 that had her nine months without competing. In Bogotá, in a concentration with the Colombian National Team, he has been preparing for the last part of the BMX calendar.

“I’m safer on the track,” she declares. And it is that if the jousts of the Japanese capital had not moved, it would have come with a very hasty recovery.

She hopes to officially seal her ranking at the end of May. It is planned to be in Bogotá, with a double stop for the World Cup, the last scoring event for the Olympics.

The importance of mental health and the horizon of Paris 2024

Mariana Pajón says that she also has a “mental coach”. At 29, the ‘queen of BMX’, as she is known, highlights the role this aspect has in her life. “It should be normal to talk about mental health,” he says.

“When you are well, you can transmit it to others, even to what you want and your dreams.” It is the strength with which an athlete speaks who accumulates two consecutive Olympic golds in London 2012 and Rio 2016, in addition to being a multiple world champion.

The Colombian cyclist, Mariana Pajón, analyzes her routes on the Bogotá track as part of her preparation for Tokyo 2020 © France 24

Tokyo has not yet arrived, but Mariana already sees the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon. She says that if it were not held in the French capital, she would “think more about it.” And is that her husband, Vincent Pelluard, is French, but competes in BMX for Colombia.

He defines as a “challenge” to be able to get to that appointment together and run with the colors of his two flags.