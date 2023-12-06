





11:42 María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition primaries to face Nicolás Maduro in next year’s presidential elections, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

France 24 spoke with María Corina Machado, founder of the Vente Venezuela political movement and winner of the opposition primary elections to face Nicolás Maduro in next year’s presidential elections. Machado spoke, among other topics, about the annexation consultation of the Essequibo region, disputed with Guyana. The political leader classified the referendum as a “distraction from the success of the opposition primaries” and highlighted the importance of defending the territory in the International Court of Justice.