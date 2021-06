In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with the philosopher, writer and representative of fat activism and for body diversity Lux Moreno, author of the book ‘Fat vain: On fat in the age of entertainment’. Moreno shares details of fat activism, “whose purpose is focused on dismantling the oppressions and violence against the bodies, which appear through the body hierarchies that make thin bodies more valuable over fat bodies.” .



