A study by the More Equality Foundation revealed the impact of discrimination against the LGBTIQ + community in the exodus of professionals from Peru. Scientists, economists, executives, among others, have left their native country due to discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. In this edition of La Entrevista, we spoke with Lufer Sattui, one of the study participants, an architecture professional and founder of Epicentro Trujillo, an organization that seeks to promote the development of the LGBTIQ + community through a socialization space in Trujillo.

.

#Interview #Lufer #Sattui #sad #feel #country #sexual #orientation