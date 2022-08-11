Leonor Zalabata Torres is an indigenous leader of the Ika (Arhuaco) People of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia. Recently, the activist and defender of the rights of women and nature was appointed by the Government of Gustavo Petro as Colombia’s ambassador to the UN. In an interview with France 24, Zalabata addresses, among other topics, the preservation of indigenous cultures, the protection of the environment and the role that she hopes to play in the United Nations.

Zalabata Torres was the negotiating spokesperson for the creation of the National Human Rights Commission of the Indigenous Peoples of Colombia. Transferring the struggles of indigenous communities to an international organization like the UN is not an easy task. In this regard, Zalabata believes that “dialogue between countries in humanity is a fundamental issue”, and considers it necessary to demonstrate to international organizations that “at this time of climate change and global warming, it has been proven that indigenous peoples conserve the land ”.

In conversation with France 24, the new Colombian ambassador to the UN highlights the role of indigenous people in the preservation not only of their ancestral territories, but also of nature. “Humanity has nowhere else to go if we destroy the earth. At the moment we destroy the land, we are destroying ourselves”, emphasizes Zalabata about the importance of land conservation and the role of indigenous peoples in such work.

When she received the appointment by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to represent the country before the United Nations Organization, the indigenous leader affirms that, although she “did not expect or seek” such an appointment, it did not take her by surprise, since she never received it as a “personal and non-transferable designation”, but as a part of the leadership of Colombia taken by the indigenous peoples.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ), until last August 7, 114 leaders and defenders of DD. H H. have been assassinated in 2022, and the figure rises to 1,341 since the signing of the Peace Accords. Leonor Zalabata believes that “the international community has been key in the implementation of the Peace Agreements. The fundamental thing for Colombia is to seek the implementation of the Peace Agreements and improve them if possible. And the willingness of many parts of the world to achieve this is very clear to the country.”

Since her appointment, the indigenous activist has faced questions related to her aptitude to carry out her position. In an interview for a Colombian radio program, she was asked if she spoke English in order to represent the country before the UN, an issue that generated controversy among Colombian society, as some branded it as “racist” or “classist.” Faced with this situation, Zalabata clarifies that, although “there is racial discrimination in Colombia”, this “has been overcome through education and training”.