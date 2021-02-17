In Buenaventura, one of the main ports in Colombia, violence has intensified. Since the end of 2020, clashes between armed gangs for control of the territory have plunged the city into a new wave of conflict: shootings are constant, homicides have increased and at least 650 people have been victims of forced displacement, according to the Ombudsman’s Office. from town. In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with Leonard Renteria, a young social leader and rapper who, through music, denounces the seriousness of the situation in his city.

