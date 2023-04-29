From the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBO) we spoke with the Mexican writer, Juan Villoro, one of the most renowned voices in Spanish literature. He presents his latest work ‘The Figure of the World’, which in his words is “an emotional path to a rational father”. “Nobody loves the land of origin as much as someone who doesn’t have it,” Villoro said in a conversation with room for exile, identity and even happiness.

