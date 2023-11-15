





12:11 In an interview with France 24, Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch (HRW), addresses the latest report on abuses against migrants and asylum seekers in the Darien Gap. © France 24

‘This hell was my only option’, is the latest report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) on abuses against migrants and asylum seekers in the Darien Gap. We spoke with Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas division of HRW, about the publication that estimates that 457,000 people, of dozens of nationalities, have crossed the dangerous jungle until September 2023. A record number that goes hand in hand with the increase in visas and restrictions promoted by the United States.