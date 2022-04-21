Two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, spoke with Natalia Ruiz of France 24 about the situation in Eastern Europe, assuring that Russia “does not seem to want to negotiate the peace”, as it continues to concentrate its troops in the Donbass region and bombard different Ukrainian cities. Which for the diplomat means that “Putin does not want to stop the war.”

