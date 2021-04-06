Josep Borrell, the man in charge of the foreign policy of the European Union, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and Vice President of the European Commission, referred to the role of Russia in the political and social crisis in Myanmar and said that it shows “what values defends “that power. The diplomat was questioned about his unsuccessful tour in Moscow and said that he was not humiliated but “attacked by the Russians.” Among other issues, Borrell responded to the criticism that the European bloc has received for the slowness in the vaccination process against Covid-19, ensuring that “the industrial capacity of Europe is being promoted” and promised that they will have “75% of the European population vaccinated for the summer “.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief admitted that his recent trip to Russia “was not a success”, but rejected requests to resign over the visit to Moscow, during which several EU diplomats were expelled and the foreign minister. Russian called the EU an “unreliable partner”.

“The purpose was to evaluate what was the attitude of Russia towards the European Union and the answer was clear: certainly Russia decided to attack by expelling the European diplomats while the visit was taking place, which goes against any diplomatic behavior” , assured the European representative.

Borrell also denounced Russia’s close relations with the military in Myanmar and defended the EU sanctions, which have been followed by more violence by the junta. “What is happening in Myanmar is a shame for humanity, it is a brutal repression, and we have to use the tools we have,” he told France 24’s Catherine Nicholson.

The European diplomat also responded to Jean-Claude Juncker’s comments that the European Union would risk damaging its reputation if it engages in a “vaccine war”, after agreeing to block exports of vaccines under certain circumstances. .

“No, we are not prohibiting exports, we are simply willing to control. When a company is not in the capacity to fulfill its commitments and to continue exporting to the rest of the world, we must control what is happening. But that does not mean that we will ban exports everywhere. ” Borrell replied.