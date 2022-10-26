The former president of Uruguay, José Mujica, is our guest in this edition of Exclusive. At 87 years old, he reviews the war in Ukraine, the state of the left and his personal evolution: from being a Tupamaro guerrilla and spending 15 years in prison to his Presidency of Uruguay. A conversation in which there was also room for existential reflections on the place of the human in the world: “My role is that the new generations make the mistakes of their time, not ours.”

