Since April 28, Colombia has been the scene of massive anti-government demonstrations, in which dozens of citizens have died, victims of police violence. The excessive use of force and the abuses committed by the agents are at the center of the controversy, and the outbreak that began in rejection of the tax reform that the Government was seeking to implement does not stop. In this edition of La Entrevista, we talk with José Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, about police violence during protests in Colombia. .

