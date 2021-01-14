After the publication of the Human Rights Watch report on the human rights situation in the world, we contacted José Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the organization for the Americas, who assures that in 2020 “many governments took advantage of the pandemic to impose control measures citizen with a repressive approach, but also to concentrate power and weaken control mechanisms ”. Vivanco spoke among other things about the violation of DD. H H. in the United States under the mandate of Donald Trump and the consolidation of “three dictatorships” in Latin America. .