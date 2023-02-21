US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby spoke with our Washington correspondent about the war in Ukraine and US diplomatic relations with China. Kirby also explained why the Iran nuclear deal is currently not on the White House’s agenda, among other issues.

On the war in Ukraine, Kirby described the ruthless fighting taking place in the Donbass region, especially around the city of Bakhmut, and stated that the United States foresees more offensives by the Russians in the south in the near term.

“As the weather improves, the Russians will try to make more offensive moves anywhere along that front,” he said, noting that the United States is trying to help the Ukrainians prepare for that onslaught.

“We are working in unison with the Ukrainians almost every day. And we constantly communicate with Ukraine about their needs for the fight, ”he assured.

This picture shows two Ukrainian soldiers stationed in a trench near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on November 25, 2022. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

As for relations between Washington and Beijing, Kirby confirmed that the alleged Chinese spy balloon had put an end to any progress, at least for the time being.

The Defense Department press secretary recalled how President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had promised just a few months ago to be “responsible stewards” of US-China relations, but stressed that “it is more difficult to do so now given that the Chinese flew over the United States a balloon whose intent was surveillance and intelligence gathering.”

Finally, Kirby talked about Iran and its alleged involvement in the war in Ukraine. “By providing (the Russians) hundreds of drones, with lethal capabilities, Iran is directly and demonstrably helping Russia in this war. We are going to continue to hold the regime accountable,” she pointed out, adding that, for that reason, the Iran nuclear deal “is not on the agenda at this time.”