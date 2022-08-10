The Covid-19 pandemic has left serious consequences not only in the health sector, but also in other aspects of society, such as education. Around the world, millions of children have been affected by school closures during lockdowns. France was one of the first countries to quickly reopen schools. We spoke with the former French Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, one of the architects of this policy that allowed the timely return to classes.

#Interview #JeanMichel #Blanquer #schools #closed #inequalities #increase