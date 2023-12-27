France 24 speaks with Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the city of Melitopol, in the Zaporozhye region, in southeastern Ukraine, who has experienced firsthand the challenges of leading in times of war and occupation. His city fell under Russian control during the first 10 days of the invasion. Fedorov talks about his personal experiences, the challenges facing people under Russian occupation, and the difficult task of leading from exile.

