In an interview with France 24, former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert (2006-2009), said that he believes that Israel will be able to eliminate Hamas’ military capabilities in Gaza, but he regretted the Palestinian civilian casualties of the Israeli offensive and stressed that the time to achieve this goal is “limited.” Olmert said Israel should begin negotiations with the Palestinian Authority for the implementation of a two-state solution immediately after ending the war.

In conversation with Marc Perelman, from France 24, the former prime minister also assured that no moderate Arab country would send its soldiers to replace the Israeli militants in the Gaza Strip once the military campaign has ended, which is why he advocates by a NATO-led military presence, which would usher in a transitional civilian administration before final talks on a Palestinian state.

Olmert sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he had failed his citizens and boosted Hamas while weakening the Palestinian Authority.

“I think Netanyahu is having a nervous breakdown and is unable to continue,” he said.