



© France 24

In this edition of La Entrevista de France 24, we are accompanied by Isabel Allende, Chilean writer and journalist, considered the most widely read living writer in the world in the Spanish language. His works have been translated into more than 42 languages ​​and he has sold more than 75 million copies worldwide. This interview is carried out within the framework of the sixteenth edition of the Hay Festival in Colombia, which brings together leading figures from literature, science and the arts, among other areas, and which this year is carried out almost entirely in digital mode because of the pandemic.