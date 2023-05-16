The Spanish writer and philologist Irene Vallejo, author of ‘El infinito en un junco’, an essay on the invention of the book in antiquity, writing, the shared experience of counting and narrating; spoke with France 24 in Spanish at the 47th edition of the Buenos Aires Book Fair.

Vallejo spoke about the new artificial intelligence technologies, capable of producing elaborate texts, and warned that perhaps they are being overestimated, that there is a space that seems beyond their reach and that is reserved for human creativity.

In this context, he rescued the book, writing, as technologies of great power, persistence and social role. He said that “in this world of loneliness and distance between people through those cold screens, books create communities” and that books are “the packaging, the chest, of a voice that appeals to us because we know it comes from another being human with the same weaknesses as ours”.