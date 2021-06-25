







© France 24

In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with Ingrid Betancourt, the former Franco-Colombian politician who in 2002, as a presidential candidate, was kidnapped by the then FARC guerrilla. She was in captivity for more than six years, until she was rescued by the Army. Betancourt spoke at the Truth Commission meeting on June 23 in which several ex-hostages came face to face with former commanders and today members of the Communes political group. An act that revealed, according to her, the impossibility of the ex-guerrillas to ask for forgiveness.