Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine, spoke to France 24 from kyiv. The senior adviser to the presidential office assessed the situation on the two main fronts in the country: Donbass and Mariupol. Of the latter he said that it was a city almost annihilated by Russian bombing, but that “it will never surrender.” Zhovkva praised the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, but said he, too, expects more from France, including a more constant supply of heavy weapons.

#Interview #Ihor #Zhovkva #Mariupol #practically #razed #ground #give