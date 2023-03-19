We speak with Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Also known as the architect of peace, Powell helped sign the ‘Good Friday’ Agreement, which violently ended an armed conflict known as ‘The Trouble’, which plagued Northern Ireland. During this conversation, the British politician took stock of the peace agreement signed 25 years ago, told how difficult it was to apply and gave recommendations for other similar cases.

