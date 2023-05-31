Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the PTI party, was released on bail on May 12 after being arrested on corruption charges. Since then, he claims to be “isolated” in his home, cut off from his party’s top leadership, while thousands of his supporters have been detained. “Anyone who supports the PTI has been arrested or has gone into hiding,” he told France 24 from his home in Lahore.

Dozens of Khan’s supporters, suspected of attacking army installations during the protests that followed his arrest, will stand trial. This “new tactic (…) of military courts basically means the end of our democracy,” said the former Pakistani prime minister.

Khan denounced an “unprecedented crackdown” by a government “desperate to dismantle” his party. The ex-president even compared it to that of Adolf Hitler, referring to the burning of the Reichstag in Berlin in 1933 to persecute his enemies.

The PTI party leader said he had offered to form a committee to talk with the authorities and was willing to step aside if it could help. But he looked little hopeful that this would succeed.

After demanding early elections for months, he indicated that he was now willing to accept that federal elections go ahead as scheduled in October. However, he added that he doubted the ruling majority would uphold them, fearing his party would win.

Khan still fears for his life after two assassination attempts. “I don’t feel safe at all,” he told France 24.