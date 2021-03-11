Hatice Cengiz is the fiancée of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, murdered in strange circumstances just over two years ago at his country’s consulate in Turkey. Recently, the Administration of US President Joe Biden declassified an intelligence report in which it reveals that the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, would have approved the assassination. Cengiz asked Washington to go beyond words and act with sanctions against the prince.

The report, presented at the end of February this year, was rejected by Saudi Arabia. The United States issued sanctions against 76 people possibly implicated in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but these measures fall short of Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I don’t know what Biden thinks about the crown prince, but he should do more, and he should do the right thing. During his election campaign he said that he would punish him, now is the time to do the right thing, not just speak or show a report without taking any action against the real murderer, or without giving a real order (…) It is time to act, it is time to take action against the murderer, ”Cengiz said during a conversation with France 24 journalist Marc Perelman.

During the conversation, Cengiz also expressed his wish that world powers change the way they deal with Saudi Arabia. He also added that the Turkish authorities are still determined to seek the truth about the murder that took place on their territory.

“It was they (Turkish authorities) who showed the world the truth … I still don’t know where his body is,” Cengiz said.