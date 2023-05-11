





13:16 The Mexican screenwriter and writer Guillermo Arriaga in an interview with France 24. © France 24

In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with the Mexican screenwriter and writer Guillermo Arriaga. He presents his book ‘Extrañas’, after winning the Alfaguara Award in 2020 with ‘Save the Fire’. However, he is also known for his scripts for award-winning films such as ’21 grams’, ‘Amores perros’ or ‘Babel’. The interview focuses especially on ‘Strange’, the story of William Burton, an 18th century doctor who finds some creatures that will change his perception of life.