In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba. Peñalver has held various responsibilities in foreign relations and the Cuban foreign service. In an interview with Erika Olavarría, the deputy minister spoke about the state of relations between Cuba and France; Havana’s position on the war in Ukraine and his work presiding over the UN Disarmament Conference, among other issues.

